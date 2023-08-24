'India's Modi out of this world': EAM S Jaishankar posts pic from BRICS as world congratulates India on Chandrayaan

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole has been making headlines not just in India but in leading newspapers across the world too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit and a leading newspaper of South Africa ‘The Star‘ on Thursday praised the leader for the historic feat with a front page, lead story.

“India’s Modi out of this world,” read the headline in bold on page 1 of the South African daily.

In a picture shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi along with Brazil’s President Lula Da Silva is seen reading the front page headline of ‘The Star’.

On Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted a successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 to the moon’s south pole, making India the first country to venture into the region.

What does ‘The Star’ report say?

The report by The Star said, “The Indian community around the world is over the moon over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, literally.”

“The Star got a glimpse of the Indian prime minister at the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg yesterday, surrounded by many well-wishers and South Africans who wanted ‘to see him in the flesh’.”

The report added, “The landing also comes at an important moment in the rise of Modi and India. India’s recent efforts in space exploration have been among Modi’s biggest achievements.”