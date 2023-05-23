Indians in Australia charter flight to Sydney for PM event, brand it ‘Modi Airways’

A motley group of nearly 170 Indian-origin people hired a chartered flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend an event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Qantas flight arrived in Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Members of the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), sporting tri-colour-themed turbans and waving national flags, danced their way into the flight aptly christened by the Prime Minister’s supporters as “Modi Airways”.

The event in Sydney is being organised by IADF to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, “a core part of our multicultural community”, the Australian government said in a statement.

Co-founder of IADF, Dr Amit Sarwal, said, “A lot of people are waiting outside the event venue also, where they will be cheering for PM Modi.”

Prime Minister Modi will be meeting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday. He arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea, where he held bilateral talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of diplomatic ties.

The two leaders co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday, fostering regional cooperation.

PM Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. India is not a member of the influential G7 grouping.

The Prime Minister along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit held in Hiroshima, on the sidelines of the G7 meet.

The Quad meeting was moved to the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima after US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia amid ongoing negotiations over raising the US debt limit.

