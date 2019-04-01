Indians can join family members working in UAE under new visa guidelines; amendment to consider income as requirement

Abu Dhabi: Indian family members of those working in the UAE will now be able to get an "expat visa" if the working relative fulfills a criteria of income, according to new visa guidelines announced by the UAE. The UAE cabinet adopted a decision to amend provisions of the resolution on sponsoring of foreign workers to their families in the country, WAM reported.

According to a statement by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the amended provisions now indicate "income" as a requirement for sponsoring family members, as opposed to the previously listed "professions" which allowed workers to sponsor their families. The amendment is in line with international developments and accordance with best practices, it added.

"The decision aims at enhancing family stability of foreign workers and social cohesion, as well as attracting highly skilled workers while maintaining a healthy balance between professional and personal life," the statement continued.

The cabinet decision, the statement explained, called on relevant government entities to conduct studies to assess and enhance the services provided to residents, including aspects of education and health, and encourage the active participation of their family member in the job market as an alternative to recruiting new workers from abroad, within the existing policies and regulations.

