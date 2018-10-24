Indiana attorney general not charged after groping allegations

By Gabriella Borter

(Reuters) - Indiana's attorney general will not face criminal charges after a special prosecutor investigated claims by four women that he groped them at a party, an attorney for the women said on Tuesday.

Special prosecutor Daniel Sigler was appointed to investigate the allegations against state Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican who faced calls to resign after they became public this summer.

Representatives for Sigler and Hill were not immediately available to comment.

Hill has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.

The four women who accused Hill of sexual misconduct intend to file a civil lawsuit, their lawyer, Hannah Kaufman Joseph, said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

