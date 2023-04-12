Indian tourists in Nepal to be allowed to use Indian e-wallets to boost trade

New Delhi: In order to boost trade and tourism by eliminating currency hassles, Nepal and India are set to sign an agreement for cross-border digital payment using the e-wallet.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, The deal is expected to be signed during Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s visit to India scheduled for sometime before mid-April.

According to the reports, the two neighbours have chalked out an agreement for this purpose, and the document is awaiting signatures from both countries’ officials.

New Delhi’s Ambassador to Kathmandu, Naveen Srivastava said at a recent programme that the proposed Indian digital payment service in Nepal would boost its travel and tourism industry.

An overland Indian visitors’ survey conducted before the Covid-19 pandemic showed that the average length of stay of Indian tourists coming overland was 5.8 days. The average expenditure per visitor was Rs 11,310.

According to reports, the advantage of travelling to Nepal is that one did not need to change money.

Tourism entrepreneurs say that the launch of digital payment services will eliminate the hassle of carrying large amounts of cash for Indian tourists and businessmen in Nepal.

Last May, payment system operator Gateway Payment Service began a cross-border payment system for the first time in Nepal based on inter-operable and mobile-first technology.

The National Payment Corporation of India and its international arm International Payments had joined hands with Gateway Payment Service and Manam Infotech to deploy a unified payment interface in Nepal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.