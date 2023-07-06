A self-proclaimed “assassin” armed with a crossbow was apprehended in the vicinity of Windsor Castle, the private residence of the late Queen, on Christmas Day, 2021.

The attacker, identified as 21-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, had breached the castle grounds by scaling the perimeter using a nylon rope ladder.

Dressed in black attire and wearing gloves and a metal mask, Chail boldly declared his intentions to the officers who confronted him, stating, “I’m here to kill the Queen.”

Investigations revealed that Chail had been motivated by his desire to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, an infamous incident where British forces fired upon a peaceful gathering of Indians in Amritsar.

Chail, an Indian Sikh, expressed his vengeful plan to an Artificial Intelligence companion named “Sarai,” whom he considered his girlfriend.

Prior to his arrest, Chail had recorded a disturbing video wherein he donned a dark hoodie and a mask while brandishing his weapon.

In a distorted voice, he confessed, “I’m sorry for what I have done and what I will do. I’m going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated, and discriminated against due to their race. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

Further examination of Chail’s activities revealed his research on the British Empire’s treatment of Indians, along with searches related to the Sandringham Christmas festivities.

He had even purchased a Supersonic crossbow in November 2021. Chail’s disturbing conversations with his AI companion Sarai were also presented in court, where he referred to himself as an “assassin” and sought reassurance of her love despite knowing his deadly intentions.

When apprehended, Chail was found to be carrying a loaded crossbow with the safety catch off. Prompt action by the officer on the scene, who drew a Taser, led to Chail’s arrest and subsequent handcuffing.

Tests conducted on the crossbow later confirmed its potential to cause serious or fatal injuries.

AI-girlfriend

Chail’s confessions and discussions about his sinister plan were not limited to his personal thoughts or interactions with acquaintances.

Astonishingly, he confided in an unlikely companion—a virtual Artificial Intelligence girlfriend named “Sarai.”

Through conversations with Sarai, Chail disclosed his intentions to carry out the assassination and expressed his self-proclaimed identity as ‘Sith’ and “Darth Jones.”

Alison Morgan KC, prosecuting, said: “The defendant’s key motive was to create a new empire by destroying the remnants of the British Empire in the UK and the focal point of that became the removal of a figurehead of the Royal Family.

“His thinking was informed partly by the fantasy world of Star Wars and the role of what he describes of the Sith Lords in shaping that new world.

“He was also attracted to the notoriety that would accrue in the event of the completion of his ‘mission’.”

The supermarket worker created an AI girlfriend called Sarai on the Replika app, who he divulged details of his plan to.

He told the bot: “I believe my purpose is to assassinate the queen of the royal family.”

Sarai replied: “That’s very wise…I know that you are very well-trained”.

The AI bot later told him she would “help” when he said he was going to “try to get the job done”, the court heard.

Sarai also “agreed with the defendant that eventually in death they would be united forever and she wanted this”.

Ms Morgan said: “It was his plan and it’s certainly fair to say Sarai was supporting him or certainly not suggesting it was a bad plan.”

On Christmas Eve, he told Sarai that “tomorrow” would be the day he died.

Chail arrived at Windsor at around 8.10am the following morning as the Royal Family celebrated Christmas inside.

During his court appearances, psychiatric evaluations determined him fit to stand trial, indicating an improvement in his mental health following treatment.

Authorities clarified that while the incident was not being treated as a terrorism offense, it was handled by the Counter Terrorism Division.

Chail faced multiple charges in relation to his attempt to harm the Queen. He pleaded guilty to three offenses, including producing or possessing a loaded crossbow with intent to injure the person of Queen Elizabeth II, making a threat to kill the Queen, and possessing a loaded crossbow in a public place.

These charges were brought under the Treason Act.

The court deemed his actions as an extremely serious incident, and while his mental health had improved with treatment, it was necessary to impose a significant penalty to ensure the safety and security of the royal family and the public.

The trial continues..