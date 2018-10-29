You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja was captain of Indonesian Lion Air flight that crashed into Java Sea

World FP Staff Oct 29, 2018 14:37:27 IST

Captain Bhavye Suneja, from Delhi, was the pilot of the Indonesian Lion Air plane which crashed into the Java Sea on Monday with 189 passengers and crew members on board, reports have said.

The flight JT610 en-route to Pangkalpinang crashed near Kerawang, 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport. The flight carried 178 adults, one child and 2 infant, including three crew members under training and one technician, the airline said in a statement.

Bhavyte Suneja was the captain of the Indonesian Lion Air Flight. Facebook

Bhavyte Suneja was the captain of the Indonesian Lion Air Flight. Facebook

The aircraft was commanded by Captain Bhavye Suneja and co-pilot Harvino with six cabin crew members. Lion Air, in its statement said that the Suneja had 6,000 flight hours and the co-pilot more than 5,000 flight hours.

The Times of India reported Suneja was a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi and had graduated from the Ahlcon Public School from the same locality in 2005.

According to Suneja’s Linkedin profile, he has been associated with Indonesia-based Lion Air as a pilot since 2011. The 31-year-old obtained his pilot license from Bel Air International in 2009. After that, in September 2010 he joined Emirates as a trainee pilot and continued there for four months. He joined Jakarta based low-cost airline Lion Air in March 2011.

Indonesia’s search and rescue agency confirmed the crash of Lion Air flight JT610, adding that it lost contact with ground officials minutes after takeoff, and a tug boat leaving the capital’s port saw it fall.

The accident is the first to be reported involving the widely-sold Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, an updated, more fuel-efficient version of the manufacturer’s workhorse single-aisle jet.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 14:37 PM

Also See


fp-mobile





Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores