You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Indian-origin World Bank economist Aakansha Pande drowns while swimming at Bali beach

World Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2018 08:57:17 IST

Jakarta: A young Indian-origin senior economist working with the World Bank drowned after strong currents pulled her away while she was swimming in a restricted area at a beach in Bali, the Indonesian media reported. The beach lifeguard tried to save the 37-year-old Aakansha Pande, who resided in Singapore, and took her to Siloam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, The Jakarta Post reported.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Pande, a US citizen, was Senior Health Economist at the World Bank where she focused on countries in the West Asia and North Africa (MENA). She died after being swept away by strong waves while swimming in the evening at the beach in front of Double Six Hotel in Seminyak, Bali, on Saturday, the report said.

Quoting lifeguard officials, it said before the incident, Pande had been warned twice by the beach lifeguard as she was swimming in an area where swimming was banned due to strong currents.

"We have put (no swimming signs) in the area. But she kept swimming," the official was quoted as saying. Earlier, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) had warned that high waves would hit Bali.

 


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 08:57 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores