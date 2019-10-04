Indian-origin tech entrepreneur Tushar Atre, abducted from California home, found dead in BMW

Indian-origin entrepreneur Tushar Atre who was abducted from his home in California's Santa Cruz earlier this week has been found dead inside his BMW car, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said. The police is treating it at as a murder case.

The 50-year-old, who owns a digital marketing company Atre Net Inc, was abducted from his California residence around 3 am Tuesday "during a crime". He was reportedly last seen driving his white BMW. The police said that prima facie the motive behind Atre's murder could have been robbery.

Los Angeles Times reported that several people broke into Atre's oceanfront home on Pleasure Point Drive on Tuesday morning around 3 am. He was last seen being forced into his girlfriend’s white 2008 BMW SUV license plate 7CUG581, around 3 am, authorities said.

The investigation took officials to a property in a mountainous, heavily wooded area in the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road. There, they found the white BMW and Atre’s body," the LA Times report said. The police were looking for two people in relation to the case, KTVU reported. "We are looking into all aspects of his life," said Sergeant Brian Cleveland, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office. "All doors are open."

Investigators don't know the suspects' relationship with Atre. But authorities "have reason to believe the motive was robbery," according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

According to his social media profiles, Atre was an avid surfer. His Instagram profile depicts an adventurous, nature-filled life. His Twitter profile reads: “Surfer. Mushroom forager. Always on the go."

Reports said that the police is yet to make an arrest in the case but sheriff’s officials are seeking surveillance video from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call (831) 471-1121.