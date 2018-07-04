Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Indian-origin student at Kansas varsity pleads guilty of hacking professors' computers to change grades from 'F' to 'A'

World Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 09:45:59 IST

New York: An Indian-origin former university student, who hacked into his professors' computers to change all his 10 grades from 'F' to 'A', has been granted one-and-a-half years of probation and asked to apologise to his teachers, according to a media report.

Varun H Sarja, a former University of Kansas student, had pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft and two counts of unlawful computer acts in May. Fourteen other felony charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

File image of the University of Kansas. Courtesy: admissions.ku.edu

File image of the University of Kansas. Courtesy: admissions.ku.edu

"As the prosecutor and his defense attorney had requested in a plea agreement, Sarja of Olathe received a year and a half probation, with an underlying 18-month prison sentence that he could be ordered to serve should he fail at probation," The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Sarja, who has no prior criminal record, agreed to the terms of his probation, including that he would apologise directly to those affected by writing letters to the university and the professors involved, the report said.

Sarja was a freshman studying engineering at varsity during the 2016-17 school year, when he successfully used a keystroke logger to steal instructors' confidential login information, hacked into multiple campus computers and change F grades to A.

A keylogger is a computer programme that records every keystroke made by a computer user, especially in order to gain fraudulent access to passwords and other confidential information.

An academic adviser noticed in spring 2017 that Sarja who was on academic probation at that time had an A in math and began checking into the situation along with the math professor.

An ensuing investigation by Kansas University police revealed that he had changed almost all of his 10 grades that year, starting in December, and stole teachers' login credentials to do it.

Sarja told detectives he loved engineering, wanted to be successful and was scared to tell his parents he had failed classes. The university held a hearing to remove Sarja from the varsity in the summer of 2017.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 09:45 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma



No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores