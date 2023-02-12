Indian embassy in Kabul under threat of Islamic State attack: UN report

ISIS-K “threatened to launch terrorist attacks against the embassies of China, India and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan,” the report read.

The group is engaged in a struggle against the Taliban, just like Taliban was with the earlier government in Kabul. It is no way near being the challenge the Taliban had posed to the government, however.

It wants to weaken the Taliban by undercutting its ties with the regional countries, whom the Taliban is trying to develop relations with to establish itself as a legitimate force.