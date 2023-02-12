Indian embassy in Kabul under threat of Islamic State attack: UN report
ISIS-Khorasan wants to weaken the Taliban by undercutting its ties with the regional countries, whom the Taliban is trying to develop relations with to establish itself as a legitimate force
New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul along with those of Iran and China is at the centre of an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – Khorasan’s (ISIS-K) plan to weaken Taliban’s realations with regional countries, a UN report has said.
ISIS-K “threatened to launch terrorist attacks against the embassies of China, India and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan,” the report read.
The group is engaged in a struggle against the Taliban, just like Taliban was with the earlier government in Kabul. It is no way near being the challenge the Taliban had posed to the government, however.
It wants to weaken the Taliban by undercutting its ties with the regional countries, whom the Taliban is trying to develop relations with to establish itself as a legitimate force.
“It (ISIS-K) had positioned itself as the primary rival to the Taliban and was reportedly set to portray the Taliban as incapable of providing security in the country,” the report said.
Last year on 5 August the terror group attacked the Russian embassy.
Later in December, it claimed the attacks on the Pakistani embassy and a hotel used by Chinese nationals.
