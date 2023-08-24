'Indian community continue to be building blocks of India-Kuwait ties': MoS V Muraleedharan

V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs, said that the Indian community in Kuwait is central to the growth of New Delhi-Kuwait city relations.

Muraleendharan arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday where he met the Indian diaspora and interacted with them.

“A pleasure to be amidst the vibrant Indian community in Kuwait and interact with them at a reception hosted by @indembkwt The Indian community continues to be the building-block of India-Kuwait relations,” Muraleedharan said in his post on X (formerly called Twitter).

Muraleedharan started his trip with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait’s premises.

During his visit, the MoS met the members of the Indian Nurses Federation of Kuwait.

“Had a good interaction with representatives of the Indian Nurses Federation of Kuwait (INFOK) in Kuwait City. They make important contributions by strengthening the support system for Indian nurses in Kuwait. Appreciate their work,” he said.

Muraleedharan also joined the live streaming of the successful soft landing of Chandryaan-3 with billions of people virtually from Kuwait.

“History is scripted! Thrilled to witness, along with representatives of Indian Community in Kuwait, successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the Moon. Kudos to @isro for this historic achievement by becoming the first to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon,” he said.

Both countries share a warm and bilateral relationship that has been nourished by cultural and civilisation linkages. Over one million Indians currently live in Kuwait.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil.

