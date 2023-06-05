Indian Army chief meets Bangladesh counterpart; holds dialogue on bilateral issues

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande and his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met in Dhaka on Monday to discuss a number of topics of interest to both countries. They also looked into measures to strengthen their bilateral defence and security ties.

Lt General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed forces division, was also in contact with Gen Pande, who arrived in Bangladesh earlier on Monday on a two-day visit. This is Gen Pande’s second visit to Bangladesh as Army chief.

The Indian Army chief had visited Bangladesh in July last year. It was his first foreign our after assuming charge.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, #BangladeshArmy & Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, #Bangladesh and discussed aspects of mutual interest,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet.

The commander of the Indian Army also lay a wreath at Shikha Anirban to honour the warriors who gave their lives to liberate Bangladesh. At Senakunja, he also received the Guard of Honour and planted a tree to honour the cordial relationship between the two forces.

General Manoj Pande will inspect the 84th “Long Course” officer cadets’ Passing Out Parade (POP) on Tuesday at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Chattogram.

The Bangladesh India Friendship Trophy, established for the top foreign cadet from a friendly foreign country graduating from the BMA’s passing out course, will be presented by the head of the Indian Army during the parade.

This year’s inaugural trophy is going to Tanzanian cadet Everton.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, this trophy is given in retaliation for the “Bangladesh Trophy and Medal,” which was established at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, in December 2021 for the best foreign cadet who completed the course.

On June 10, the Indian Army chief will examine the POP at IMA in Dehradun and award the Bangladesh Medal and trophy.

In April of this year, the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh had visited India and observed the passing out parade at the Chennai Officers Training Academy.

(With agency inputs)

