Indian among three foreign nationals killed in Afghanistan's Kabul by unidentified gunmen

Kabul: An Indian man was among three foreigners killed by unidentified gunmen on Thursday after they were abducted from Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, Tolo News reported.

The bodies of an three individuals— an Indian citizen, a Malaysian citizen and a Macedonian—were found in Mussahi district after they were abducted early Thursday morning from Kabul's PD9 area. Police confirmed the incident but have not given any further details although it is believed that the men worked for a logistics company, the report said.

“An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told Reuters.

An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies, the Hindustan Times reported.

CNN News18 reported that according to local media, no terror group has claimed responsibility. It does not seem to be a specific case of an Indian being targeted but more details are being awaited, the report added.

A senior diplomat from Kabul said the men were employed by food and catering services company Sodexo, reported The Times of India.

With inputs from PTI.