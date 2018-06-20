You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Indian-American author Suketu Mehta slams US commentator Ann Coulter of 'misrepresenting' his article to vilify immigrants

World Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 12:46:07 IST

New York: Indian-American author Suketu Mehta has lambasted conservative commentator Ann Coulter for "misrepresenting" a 2011 article he wrote about an immigrant from Africa and citing it as an evidence to her claim that immigrant children being separated from their parents at the US border are "child actors".

Mehta responded strongly on Twitter and in media reports to Coulter wrongly citing his article following her appearance on a Fox News show on Sunday. During the show, Coulter had referred to the migrant children being separated from their parents at the US border as “these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now.”

File image of writer Suketu Mehta. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ suketumehta

File image of writer Suketu Mehta. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@suketumehta

Looking into the camera, she asked President Donald Trump to “not fall for it.” Coulter went on to say “how these kids are being coached, they're given scripts to read by liberals,” and then cited Mehta's story published nearly seven years ago in The New Yorker magazine. She later posted a link to Mehta's article on Twitter. In the article, Mehta had written about an African woman who had falsely claimed that she was raped in order to gain asylum in the United States.

Lashing out against Coulter for misrepresenting his article, Mehta tweeted, “If you had 3 functioning brain cells, Ann Coulter, you wouldn't be mentioning my New Yorker article about asylum to support your racist positions. It's not about child actors, it's about narratives demanded of adults by a broken asylum system.” “Dear Ann Coulter, may I suggest our excellent ESL classes at NYU, since you clearly are incapable of comprehending my New Yorker piece, which has no child actors, and no liberals reading scripts to them. If you're unable to read, you can listen,” Mehta said in another tweet, which had an audio clip of him talking about his article.

“For Cernovich, Donald Trump Jr , Breitbart News and anyone else misrepresenting my New Yorker piece: Read the whole article before you make a fool of yourself for citing it,” he said in another tweet.

A New York Times article cited an email response from Mehta, in which he said that Coulter “grossly misrepresents my writing” and that his article “substantiates none of her despicable stances on Trump's child hostages.” “My article illustrates the complexities of the asylum system,” Mehta said, “and how even those with a legitimate claim to asylum are forced to create or embellish narratives that will satisfy the whims of a broken system.”

In a report in BuzzFeed News, Mehta said he was “really shocked” to see Coulter using his New Yorker piece, “which has no child actors, no liberals toting scripts to be read by child actors.”
"I don't know if she knows how to read, but she clearly hasn't read my New Yorker article,” he said.

Mehta said in the BuzzFeed article that the point of the article had been to highlight the problems inherent in a "broken asylum system [that] demands a certain kind of narrative" of people seeking asylum in the United States. "It's a very nuanced, complicated piece — and 'nuance' and 'Ann Coulter' do not belong in the same sentence," Mehta said.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 12:46 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores