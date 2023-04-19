Indian ambassador Sandhu, US House Speaker McCarthy hold discussions on strengthening bilateral ties

Washington: India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday held discussions on further strengthening the India-US partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu said, “Delighted to meet again with Speaker @SpeakerMcCarthy today at Capitol. Continued our fruitful discussions on further strengthening India-US partnership and other issues of mutual interest.”

Delighted to meet again with Speaker @SpeakerMcCarthy today at Capitol. Continued our fruitful discussions on further strengthening 🇮🇳🇺🇸 partnership and other issues of mutual interest. https://t.co/aHvlPo0zKC pic.twitter.com/DLqv0mG5BQ — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 18, 2023

The Republican Speaker is the third in line of succession after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sandhu has been meeting influential Republican leaders for quite some time now, which according to his twitter timeline goes back to 21 November, when the Indian diplomat met McCarthy who then was the House Minority Leader.

In February this year, McCarthy sent his wishes to Sandhu during a reception hosted in his honour by an eminent Indian American couple in California.

In his message, McCarthy had then said that he looks forward to travelling to India as Speaker and wants to continue to strengthen the bonds between the two countries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.