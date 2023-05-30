India, US working together to bring terrorists to justice: Eric Garcetti

India and the US are working in collaboration to bring terrorists to justice, said Eric Garcetti.

The US ambassador to India said a US court has consented to request for extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, a Pakistan-origin Canadian businessman, where he is sought for his role in 2008 Mumbai terror attack and it should happen.

In an interview to ANI, Garcetti said: “The system allows for an appeal, but the court did give the mandate that this extradition should occur. And that’s my expectation.”

India, US lived through trauma & tragedy

Garcetti reminisced how Americans too lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai attacks. “We have all lived through trauma and tragedy,” he added.

The mandate of extradition of Rana, convicted in 2011 of supporting an Islamic militant group blamed for Mumbai attack, is the recent example of India and the US standing together to bring terrorists to justice.

“There are a couple more steps of appeals, but it’s that sort of collaboration and cooperation where our people are working together to bring terrorists to justice, and we won’t stop,” he added.

US court clears Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

On June 10, 2020 India filed a complaint seeking the provisional arrest of 62-year-old Rana with a view towards extradition. Soon after this, he was arrested in the US.

During court hearings, US government attorneys argued that Rana was aware that his childhood friend Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley was involved with the Lashkar, and that by assisting Headley and affording him cover for his activities, he was supporting the terrorist organisation and its associates.

The US court in the order dated May 16 said based on the foregoing Rana is extraditable for the offences for which extradition has been requested.

NIA has probing into Rana’s role in the 26/11 attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2008.