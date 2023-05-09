India, UK to ramp up cooperation in critical strategic technologies

With an aim to boost cooperation in critical strategic technologies, India and the UK are in talks to build a partnership focusing on semiconductors, telecommunications and critical minerals.

The move comes on the back of intensifying competition over emerging technologies as nations race to develop key capabilities.

Both countries are considering a broad partnership that mirrors the initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET) by building cooperation on specific capabilities in strategic technology, Mint reported.

The focus will also be on linking Indian firms with cutting-edge research facilities based in the UK focusing on 5G and other crucial technologies, Mint reported, adding that another key focus will be building pathways for greater mobility for research talent to move between the countries.

Last year, India and the US set up the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) with the objective to push the defence industrial ecosystems and universities in both countries to work with each other and to build cooperation on key technologies like semiconductors, advanced materials, biotechnology and rare earth processing.

Semiconductors also featured in discussions between the countries during Singh’s visit to the UK, Mint cited the person as saying, adding that the focus in the coming months will be to boost cooperation on strategic technologies in the hope of building a broader partnership.

Last month, India and the UK will jointly create the India-UK ‘Net Zero’ Innovation Virtual Centre which will provide a platform to bring stakeholders from both countries together to work in some of the focus areas including industrial decarbonisation and Green Hydrogen.

