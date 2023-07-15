India and France have signed off on a deal to create a technical office of the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) at its embassy in Paris.

The announcement came as both countries agreed to increase defence engagement.

France is one of India’s most important allies in building a self-sufficient defence industrial and technological foundation, a joint India-France statement informed, adding that the co-development and co-production of cutting-edge defence technologies for the benefit of third nations is a joint commitment of both countries.

The statement further noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France the two nations acknowledged the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale ordered by India.

“In line with their outstanding cooperation in military aviation spanning over five decades, India and France welcome the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale ordered by India. In the future, India and France will extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine. (A roadmap on this project will be prepared between Safran and DRDO before the end of this year),” the India-France joint communique read.

The two leaders stood in support of Safran Helicopter Engine’s (France) industrial cooperation for the motorisation of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter [IMRH] programme. A shareholders’ agreement for engine development was reached between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India, and Safran Helicopter Engine, France, to facilitate the advancement of the IMRH programme.

With inputs from agencies