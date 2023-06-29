India tech out to conquer UK as NASSCOM announces 1st SME launchpad in Britain

New Delhi, June 29, 2023 – NASSCOM, the leading organization representing India’s technology industry with over 3,000 member companies accounting for 90 per cent of the sector’s revenue, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MIDAS (Manchester’s Inward Investment Agency) and MAG (Manchester Airports Group). The aim of this collaboration is to foster innovation, investment, and technological exchange between Greater Manchester, the UK, and India.

As a result of this MoU, the first NASSCOM launchpad in the UK will be established, building upon the success of a similar initiative in Canada.

Under this agreement, small Indian tech companies seeking to establish their presence in Greater Manchester will have the opportunity to access 180 days of rent-free office space within Manchester Airport’s premises, where several tech-focused companies are already located. These companies will also receive assistance in terms of ecosystem connections, introductions to stakeholders, and other supportive measures to facilitate a faster go-to-market approach. NASSCOM will actively promote this proposition among its membership base.

“We are thrilled to expand our launchpad program in the UK. I am confident that this will provide greater momentum to the Indo-UK trade ties. Especially when the two countries are at an advanced stage of FTA negotiations, this is a positive demonstration to facilitate trade ties on the ground. The program will help lower initial set up costs for smaller tech companies and enhance their credibility in the UK market.” said Shivendra Singh, Vice President & Head – Global Trade Development, NASSCOM.

The MoU is an outcome of NASSCOM’s visit to UK in September 2022, supported by Department of Business and Trade, Govt of UK, when several companies showed interest in setting up their businesses in Manchester. About seven Indian companies will be setting up their operations in 1st phase of this pilot project.

“It’s brilliant to welcome NASSCOM’s first UK launchpad to Greater Manchester. India’s ambitions for its tech ecosystem perfectly align with Greater Manchester’s long-term International Strategy and this new agreement has the potential to unlock significant opportunities for collaboration across trade and investment,” said Joe Manning, Managing Director at MIDAS, Greater Manchester’s Inward Investment Agency

MAG is the UK’s largest group of airports, operating Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands Airport. It also has a digital travel services business, called CAVU.

The companies participating in the NASSCOM launchpad will be housed within 4M, an office suite at Manchester Airport, where CAVU is also based, along with a number of other businesses.

Chris Woodroofe, Manchester Airport Managing Director, said: “We know that our airports are key enablers of trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange, through the connectivity they provide. There are already more than 360,000 people a year to travel from our catchment area to India and, as we progress towards re-establishing a direct air route, partnerships like this in key growth sectors will make an important contribution to strengthening our ties with what is a priority market.”

The NASSCOM delegation currently in the UK is comprised of 25 Tech SMEs and is scheduled to visit locations such as Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol, other than London, to understand the unique value proposition each location offers.

