India takes European Parliament to cleaners for discussing Manipur, calls out 'colonial' mindset

India strongly reacted against the European Parliament discussing development in Manipur, calling the “interference in internal affairs unacceptable.”

India said European Parliament discussing developments in Manipur and adopting a so-called urgency resolution “reflects a colonial mindset”.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said: “We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution.”

India’s advice to European Parliament

Bagchi said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and taking steps to maintain peace and harmony as well as law and order.

“The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues,” the MEA spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the European Union called for an urgent debate on Manipur and the violence that has ensued in India’s north-eastern state.

The European Union, on July 11, issued a resolution to “include in the agenda for a debate on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law pursuant.”

It defended the conduction of a debate on the basis of the EU and India being the world’s two largest democracies that have committed to protecting and promoting human rights.