India should watch Imran Khan's actions not his words; Pakistan must tackle terror before expecting warmth from Delhi

The death of four Indian soldiers, including a Major, at the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in North Kashmir's Gurez sector has certainly crimped India's options to add any heartiness in its felicitations to soon-to-be prime minister Imran Khan at his swearing-in ceremony.

In that sombre background, India has to accept that nothing changes except the guard, and that clearly is not enough for any display of exuberance. Guess a low-key message for the record from the Ministry of External Affairs wishing the former cricketer a decent innings can be the extent of it.

The initial flush of excitement to have a host of foreign VIPs and celebrities at his inauguration ceremony died pretty fast. Imran has swiftly fallen back on "austerity", and a simple ceremony come 11 August saved several high-profile Indians the agony of making a sensitive decision. Perhaps actor Aamir Khan clarifying that he never really got an invitation, and that even if he had, he would not have attended Imran's oath-taking ceremony set the stage for others, including former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, to appear reluctant to attend the event. Neither of them waded into controversy by making any statements of intent.

Despite his post-victory address and his oft-expressed desire to improve ties with India in the past few days, it makes sense for New Delhi at this juncture to not go overboard. Officially, there is no restriction on those who are invited from India from attending Imran's swearing-in, though that means very little if there are off-the-record indications of it being frowned upon. One can argue that Imran, having second-guessed the hesitation, decided to withdraw the invitations that had yet to be sent out, and that he and his advisers had only been toying with a guest list.

The only other cricketer who was supposed to have been invited to the event was Navjot Singh Sidhu, and no one knows whether he is going. The 1992 Pakistan World Cup-winning cricket team will be the star attractions at the event and given place of honour. That is a clever optic to use and resonates with success and leadership. Imran will most likely milk it.

It is a moot point whether New Delhi is missing an opportunity to catch Imran at his softest. After all, former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif held this post when he arrived in India in May 2014 to witness Narender Modi take his oath. Should we then have risen above the "incidents", however grim and deadly, and shown a certain enthusiasm, or simply stood by on the sidelines and kept our powder dry as we have chosen to do now. At this point, remember that no one from the government has been invited. That could be because the feelers sent out were ignored and the reason why Imran quickly pulled back. The last thing he would want is his detractors to crow over the Indians snubbing him.

If Delhi had indicated a willingness to dispatch a delegation, Imran might as well have laid out the red carpet because this would have been tangible evidence of a "friendship" pact being on track. Having India there would have counted for a lot.

Now that we didn’t, he may well be piqued over the coldness, and this chill can be attributed not just to his frequent references to the Kashmir dispute, but also to the fact that he has made no statement over the 43 active militant camps in Pakistan, the fact that it's a refuge for militants and the comfort zone for insurgents and the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. He had not gone beyond the rhetoric on these issues either.

What Imran will realise once the garlands die and the guests have departed is that India, for once, is not playing ball and will not play ball until Pakistan acknowledges its support for terrorists and puts an end to it.

Those men who died two days ago count, and for once, New Delhi is showing a bit of mettle.

If you want peace, stop the warring.