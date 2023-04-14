India providing legal help to former Indian Navy officers languishing in Qatar jail

New Delhi: Eight former members of the Indian Navy who are currently being held in Qatar are receiving consular and legal help from India, which is also cooperating with the authorities in Doha as part of the ongoing legal process.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, responded to questions during the weekly media briefing on Thursday by stating that the next day of the hearing in the court case involving the eight Indians will be in early May.

“This is now in the legal process. Let me emphasise that we are making all efforts to assist these Indians who were detained and we are also extending consular assistance as well as legal assistance as part of the legal process that is underway,” Bagchi told the media.

“We are also engaged with the Qatari authorities. Our embassy in Doha continues to remain in touch with the families. The next day of the hearing is in early May. We are trying to see what can be done before that in connection with that hearing,” he added.

In response to another question, he stated that the charges against them still remain sealed.

“It’s not yet public. As the legal process unfolds perhaps there will be…,” Bagchi said.

The eight ex-officers of the Indian Navy were employed by a private company in Qatar. In October 2022, they were taken into custody in Doha.

A question regarding the idea of establishing the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Tanzania was also addressed by the MEA spokesman.

“I think there are a couple of places that discussions are going, but yes Tanzania can be one of them and once the confirmation comes, we’ll share the good news with you,” he said.

