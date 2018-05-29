You are here:
India, Pakistan DGMOs review situation along LoC over hotline and agree to implement 2003 ceasefire agreement, says ISPR

World PTI May 29, 2018 19:36:08 IST

Islamabad: A special hotline contact was established between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army said.

Representational image. Reuters

Both DGMOs reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

They agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and to ensure that the ceasefire agreement will not be violated by both sides from now on, it said.

The officials also agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander's level.


