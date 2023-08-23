India is way ahead of us, not just Moon, it can land spacecraft on Mars: Locals in Pakistan on Chandrayaan-3 mission

The much-awaited soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 has not only kept Indians waiting but locals in Pakistan too. Residents of Islamabad went a mile ahead to praise India for achieving so much while slamming Pakistan for its shortcomings.

“Those who were given the responsibility of safeguarding Pakistan are eating up its resources,” an elderly man told PTI.

Reacting to India’s historic moon mission, another resident said, “India has developed way faster than Pakistan. Here we are striving for even our basic needs. For us, progress is a far-fetched idea. We are in no state to compete with India.”

Chandryaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface today. With a successful landing, India will become the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Another local said, “India has beaten us in terms of development. There was a time when the country was behind Pakistan but now times have changed and India is way ahead of us.”

“Not just on the Moon, India’s spacecraft can land on Mars also,” said yet another resident.

Earlier today, former minister in the Imran Khan government Fawad Chaudhry praised Indian scientists for the Chandrayaan-3 mission and suggested that Pakistan’s media should broadcast the rover’s landing on the lunar surface.

“Pak media should show the #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM…historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations,” he said.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.