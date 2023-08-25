India, Greece agree to double bilateral trade by 2030
Both the leaders, PM Modi and his Greek counterpart reiterated the need for further broadening and deepening bilateral engagements, in the field of defence, shipping, science and technology, cyber space, education, culture, tourism and agriculture
India and Greece on Friday agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic level and double the two-way trade by 2030.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to the Hellenic Republic at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Both leaders held high-level talks in a warm and friendly atmosphere and they noted the ongoing cooperation between the two sides and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, said an India-Greece joint statement.
Related Articles
Building on the foundation of the long-standing warm and close relationship between their countries and peoples, the two leaders decided to upgrade Greek-Indian bilateral ties to the level of a “Strategic Partnership and agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres,” it added.
“The two Prime Ministers also decided to take steps to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries. Appreciating the increase in bilateral trade and economic engagement in recent years, the leaders also directed that both sides shall work to double bilateral trade by 2030,” the statement said.
The bilateral merchandise trade stood at about USD 2 billion in 2022-23, according to Indian government data.
Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for further broadening and deepening bilateral engagements, in the field of defence, shipping, science and technology, cyber space, education, culture, tourism and agriculture.
“They took note of the signing of the MOU on cooperation in the field of agriculture, including the establishment of a Hellenic-Indian Joint Sub-committee on Agriculture for facilitating sectoral cooperation for mutual benefit,” the joint statement said.
Both leaders directed their senior officials to ensure regular dialogue in the areas including political, economic, defence, security and public diplomacy, it said, and the two leaders also agreed to encourage direct flights between Greece and India.
Prime Minister Modi welcomed Greece into the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and looked forward to Greece’s membership of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).
also read
'Happy that Meghalaya's pineapples are getting recognition in domestic, international markets': PM Modi
Earlier Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had tweeted that pineapples from the state are on display at the Dilli Haat
'Arsonist Scum': Wildfires raging in Greece prompt 79 arrests
The extensive firefront that erupted near the port city of Alexandroupolis last Saturday has now become the largest on record within the European Union, according to Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner
PM Modi in Greece: How outreach to Mediterranean region is vital to India’s geopolitical interests
New Delhi is following a two-pronged approach. First, it builds upon the ties with the countries with which it already has cordial relations. The second is expanding outreach by engaging with those countries with which it has had little interaction hitherto