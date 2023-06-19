India gifts indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Gang in New Delhi and announced the gifting of indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan which will be a milestone in enhancing the capabilities of Vietnam People’s Navy.

Progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives was reviewed during the meeting, with both sides expressing satisfaction at the ongoing engagements, read a statement.

Both ministers identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation.

As part of his engagements, the Defence Minister of Vietnam also visited DRDO headquarters and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in defence research and joint production, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, General Phan Van Gang laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The visiting dignitary arrived in India on June 18 on a two-day visit. Vietnam is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.