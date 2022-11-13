India conveys 'deepest condolences' to Turkey as Istanbul blast claims six lives

New Delhi: India on Sunday conveyed its “deepest condolences” to the government and people of Turkey over the “tragic loss of lives” in a blast in Istanbul.

The bomb exploded on a crowded street in Istanbul city, killing six people and wounding dozens. While the cause of the blast is not clear yet, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the initial probe pointed to a “terror attack.”

India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today. Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2022

“India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Turkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

“Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

