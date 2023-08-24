'India considers every country in the world as its family': PM Modi on six new members joining BRICS

Welcoming the six countries that have been added as new members of the BRICS bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the modernisation and expansion of the grouping is a message that all global institutions need to transform considering the changing times.

His remarks came during an address at BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg.

“I believe that BRICS nations and friendly nations present here can contribute to strengthening a multipolar world,” he said.

He added, “India considers every country in the world as its family. We follow the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is One Family).”

“India has given high importance to relations with Africa. We have opened 16 new missions in Africa. Today, India is Africa’s fourth-largest trade partner and the fifth-largest investor,” he said.

Referring to countries being admitted as new BRICS members, Modi said India has had very deep and historic relations with all of them.