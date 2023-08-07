India-China border talks to resume soon, made progress on key tension points in last three years, says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that talks between India and China to ease tension along the border have not halted and the meeting between the two countries will be held soon.

“We have made progress on key tension points in the last three years,” said the External Affairs Minister in an interaction with journalists on Monday.

He said that the Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China.

The minister said that the infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India’s response to national security challenges.

Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The External Affairs Minister said India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam.

“We are in talks on the rail link between Bhutan and Assam, Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam,” said Jaishanakr.

On Bhutan-China talks, he said, “As far as Bhutan-China talks are concerned, they are having negotiations, and 24 rounds have been completed. They will be holding more rounds. We track carefully what affects us. It is for them to determine the pace.”

He said the border situation with Myanmar is challenging and India is engaging with it to resolve issues

“Sittwe Port is operational, and we are hopeful to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law and order situation, we are engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet challenges, the EAM said.

