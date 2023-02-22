India buying Russian oil is none of our business, says German ambassador

New Delhi: India buying oil from Russia is “none of our business” German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann said on Wednesday.

“India buying oil from Russia is none of our business basically. That’s something which the Indian Government decides and as you get it at a very low price, I cannot blame any government who buys it,” Ackermann said in response to queries at a press conference about the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India on February 25 and 26.

Ackermann also said that India is a very appropriate candidate at some stage to come up with a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict but the stage is not now.

“We see Russia and Ukraine very high on agenda during the meeting between German Chancellor Scholz and PM Modi. Recently, we have seen US President Biden in Ukraine. The Indo-Pacific will be on their meeting agenda too,” he said.

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India will increase our business here in a substantive way. German businesses are very interested in getting an FTA done between Germany and India, Ackermann said.

