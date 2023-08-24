World

India believes adding new members will strengthen BRICS, says PM Modi as six new members join bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has always supported the expansion of BRICS and believes that adding new members will strengthen it as an organisation

FP Staff Last Updated:August 24, 2023 14:02:15 IST
India believes adding new members will strengthen BRICS, says PM Modi as six new members join bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has always supported the expansion of BRICS and believes that adding new members will strengthen it as an organisation.

Related Articles

BRICS

BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

BRICS

BRICS Summit in South Africa: Who is invited? What to expect from the meet?

Listing out the outcome of 15th BRICS Summit in Johannaesburg, South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking prior to PM Modi, announced that the bloc has reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS.

“The membership will come into effect from January 2024,” he added.

Hailing the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride for India that this achievement is being accepted as an achievement for all of humanity.

“…On behalf of India, its people and our scientists, I thank the scientists and the world’s scientific community for their wishes on this historic moment…,” said the Prime Minister.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 24, 2023 14:00:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

BRICS Summit: Leaders arrive for plenary sessions, pose for family photo
World

BRICS Summit: Leaders arrive for plenary sessions, pose for family photo

PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Ramaphosa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Brazil President Lula da Silva were in the BRICS group photo

WATCH PM Modi upholds India's pride, doesn't step on Tricolour; SA Prez tramples his flag but then...
World

WATCH PM Modi upholds India's pride, doesn't step on Tricolour; SA Prez tramples his flag but then...

On the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bi-lateral talks with the South African President

BRICS Summit: Russia wants to end 'war unleashed by west,' says Vladimir Putin
World

BRICS Summit: Russia wants to end 'war unleashed by west,' says Vladimir Putin

Putin also announced that Russia as chairman of BRICS next year plans to hold summit in Kazan in October 2024