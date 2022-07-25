India, Bangladesh hold 3rd consular dialogue; discussion held on liberalisation of visa procedures

This Consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 to discuss and improve consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation between India and Bangladesh, thereby contributing to stronger people-to-people ties

New Delhi: The third India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue was held in Dhaka on Monday.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Bangladesh was led by Mashfee binte Shams, Secretary (East), MoFA, read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This Consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 to discuss and improve consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation between India and Bangladesh, thereby contributing to stronger people-to-people ties, the statement said.

During the dialogue, the two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on Consular issues. These included finalisation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for repatriation of each other’s detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen.

"It was agreed that more intensive implementation of provisions under the Revised Travel Arrangements (2018), relating to tourist, student and business visas, and further liberalization of visa procedures and entry and exit norms would further enhance ease of travel. Both sides welcomed the close cooperation between law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorism, cross-border crimes, and to increase mutual legal assistance," the statement read.

Besides this, both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards citizen-centric consular mechanisms. Noting the unique friendship and special bond between the two countries, especially in this 50th anniversary year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, they agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through easier and more extensive people-to-people exchanges.

The next Consular Dialogue will be scheduled in New Delhi.

