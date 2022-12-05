'India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment': German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Monday pointed out Indian Presidency of UNSC, G20 and said that “its a special task… Indian assuming global responsibility in difficult moment.”

“I am delighted that India during its G20 presidency with the motto ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is putting a special focus on containing the climate crisis. Thus highlighting our common responsibility when it comes to climate change,” the German Foreign Minister said in her statement after holding a detailed discussion with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Baerbock is on a two-day India visit. Her visit comes within couple of days after India commenced its G20 presidency on 1 December.

“India’s G20 Presidency and your presidency in UNSC overlap with our G7 presidency. I would like to thank you for assuming presidency of G20. You made it clear in our discussion that it’s a very special task. India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment,” Baerbock said.

She further said that the friendship between India and Germany is reflected from the meeting of leaders of both the countries several times this year.

“Fact that we have met several times this year shows how important close coordination between friends are to us. The very challenging situation world finds itself in today makes this more than necessary and also illustrates that in these difficult times. It is important we stand together,” the German Foreign Minister said.

‘India role model for many’

Baerbock said that as an emerging economic power and a stable democracy, India is both a role model and a bridge for many countries in the world, despite all the internal social challenges.

In a statement before the departure, Baerbock said that at the G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is ready to play its role globally. The more precise positioning of the G20 against the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is ultimately also thanks to India.

In her media address after meeting EAM Jaishankar today, Baerbock said: “I started my visit to India today, at Gandhi Smriti. I have always been moved by India’s rich history. But when I followed Gandhi’s last steps today, I became acutely aware of the fact that India’s path towards independence truly wasn’t an easy one.”

“Today, almost 75 years after the murder of Gandhi, there is a close bond between our democracies, a bond that unites us on the basis of shared values, human rights, freedom, democracy, trust in an order based on the law, she added.

