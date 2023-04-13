India and Uganda have 'converging perpsective' on world, says EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and Uganda have extremely similar outlooks on the world that are based on their strong south-south cooperation, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday in a podcast of his recently concluded Uganda visit.

He said that out of many conversations during his visit to Uganda, future cooperation between India-Africa, and especially India -Uganda was an important subject.

In his podcast, Jaishankar described Uganda as a “noteworthy” country, noting that there has been an increase in the intensity of communication between Kampala and New Delhi. He also stated that, despite the development side of things, India has a clear goal in mind with regards to deepening its economic ties with Uganda.

“When I came here to Kampala 2 days ago, I had the privilege of meeting President Museveni almost immediately. I had interaction with the minister of foreign affairs, and defence, the minister of trade, the minister of water resources and many of their colleagues,” Jaishankar informed in the podcast.

He underlined two important events which coincided with his visit.

“One was of the inauguration of the campus of National Forensic Science University and second of beginning of construction of solar water pump project which would bring water to half a million Ugandans spread across 20 districts,” he said.

He also talked about how India has always had a regular flow of visitors from the Ugandan side. “In 2015, President Museveni visited India for India-Africa Forum Summit,” the EAM said.

Jaishankar also informed that in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a return visit to Kampala.

Highlighting the ties between the two nations, he further said that the famous Kampala principles still guide India’s partnership with the developing world.

Marking a milestone in Indian-Uganda bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar inaugurated the first foreign campus of India’s National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja, Uganda on Wednesday.

“A personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its international footprint is a matter of particular satisfaction,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also highlighted that this was a proud day for India, a proud day for Uganda and for the India-Uganda relationship.

The inauguration of NFSU’s Uganda campus is an example of practical cooperation between the two nations, he added.

Mentioning the courses offered by this university – Forensic Sciences in behavioural sciences, cyber security, digital forensics and allied sciences – Jaishakar said that he was confident that these courses will be in high demand and will bring immense benefits to all the stakeholders in Uganda and in Africa.

Jaishankar on Monday met Uganda’s President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

“Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains. Notably, EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to further strengthen India’s “strong bilateral relations” with the two countries.

With inputs from agencies

