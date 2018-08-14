You are here:
Independence Day 2018: Indian Consulate in New York to showcase Kathak dance fest at stunning Battery Park location on 15 August

World FP Staff Aug 14, 2018 20:47:38 IST

The Indian Consulate in New York City is hosting a string of events to coincide with India’s 72nd independence Day celebrations, starting with the flag hoisting ceremony from 10 - 11 am (by invitation) am at 3 East 64th Street in uptown New York, overlooking Central Park. For those taking public transport to the venue, subway stops at 59th and 68th are a walking distance away from the venue.

Kathak at Battery Park and Flushing on consecutive days
On the same evening, the Consulate is featuring some of India’s best known Kathak dancers at a stunning location in Battery Park, with views of New York's waterfront in the backdrop. The ‘Kathak!’ dance event featuring Sandip Mallick, Biplab Bhattacharyya, Sunando Mukhrejee, Subhahish Bhattacharyya, Anuj Mishara, Kantika Mishra, Neha Singh Sengar, Piyush Chauhan and Preeti Sharma is happening at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, Battery Park  20 Battery Place, Manhattan, NY 10280 from 7 to 9 pm on 15 August. The same artists will be performing at 7 pm on 16 August Saraswati Hall, 45-52 Bowne Street, Flushing, NY, 11355.

Dhai Akhar letter writing contest
Meanwhile, ongoing campaigns around the theme of India’s independence celebrations continue. One of them, the Dhai Akhar Letter Writing contest, with cash prizes, closes on 30 Septmeber. The contest theme is structured around Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Letter to my motherland’. Open to two categories - under 18 and above 18 years, the ‘Dhai Akhar’ letter can be written in English, Hindi or any of the official languages mentioned in 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Representational image. Getty Images

Letters can be written on plain A4 size paper with a word limit of not more than 1000 words and must be mailed to Assistant Director General (Philately), Department of Posts, Room No. 108, Dak Bhawan, Sansad Marg, New Delhi  110001. Only handwritten letters posted by 30 September will be accepted. A scanned copy of the letter can be submitted on the MyGov portal by 30 September (23:59 IST). Yet, a hard copy of the letter with a postmark of not later than 30-09-2018 must be sent too. Letters must be uploaded on the MyGov portal by 30 September and not later. Complete details here.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 20:47 PM

