'Incredibly proud moment,' says Rishi Sunak as Tata Group announces Rs 42,000 crore investment in UK

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hailed Tata Group’s plans to set up a global battery cell gigafactory in the country as an “incredibly proud moment.”

“Today, Tata Companies, parent company to Jaguar Land Rover, announced one of the largest ever investments in the British auto manufacturing industry. With over £4 billion of investment in electric vehicles at what will be one of the largest gigafactories in Europe, creating thousands of highly-skilled UK jobs,” the UK PM wrote in a series of Instagram Stories.

Indian conglomerate Tata Group on Wednesday announced plans to set up a global battery cell gigafactory in the UK at an investment of over 4 billion pounds (Rs 42,000 crore), with an aim to help power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility.

The UK government, which hailed the group’s plans for the 40GW battery cell gigafactory — one of the largest in Europe, for EVs, said it will create thousands of jobs across the supply chain.

Tata Motors and its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be anchor customers of the plant, the group said in a statement.

Production at the new gigafactory is due to start in 2026 and is pitched as a key driver behind British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s priority to grow the UK economy.

