'Incredibly heartless': Netizens outraged as White House evades question on Joe Biden's seventh grandchild

The White House once refused to respond to a question about US President Joe Biden’s seventh grandchild, triggering a severe outrage on social media.

“I don’t have anything to share from here,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about a New York Times report on Biden’s son Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts.

WSJ’s @Catherine_Lucey: “There was a story in the NYT over the weekend about Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas. Does the President acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?” KJP: “I don’t have anything to share from here.” pic.twitter.com/ck8PuaOBht — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

“There was a story in The New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?” Wall Street Journal’s Catherine Lucey asked, according to a Fox News report.

Hunter Biden denies daughter family name

Last month Hunter Biden settled a child support case with Lunden Roberts. As part of the settlement, Roberts dropped her demand that Hunter will allow their child to take the Biden family. In exchange, Roberts received an undisclosed number of paintings from Hunter.

Meanwhile, the White House’s refusal to entertain a question on Biden’s seventh grandchild triggered a massive outrage on social media with netizen’s raising doubts over the US president’s “family man” image.

Why is it so difficult to acknowledge the existence of your grandchild? What an incredibly heartless thing from a supposedly compassionate administration. https://t.co/f09wP7Pxcr — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) July 5, 2023

The Bidens hung a Christmas stocking with the dog’s name on it, and the President won’t acknowledge his own granddaughter. https://t.co/0SQfd6EUOJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 5, 2023

31-year-old Lunden Roberts met Hunter while working as a stripper at a club in the District of Columbia, a New York Post report said.

At the time, Hunter was dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden, the report added. Hunter is currently married to Melissa Cohen, the report added.

“[T]he best part of it all, I have six grandchildren. And I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke. Matter of fact, I just got finished going through the calls.” – @JoeBiden, April 27, 2023https://t.co/bS3kBnCaK1 https://t.co/g8YhRuuzcV pic.twitter.com/IIhOMXct2Q — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 5, 2023

Joe Biden publicly acknowledges only six grandchildren- 29-year-old Naomi, 22-year-old Finnegan and 21-year-old Maisy who are Hunter’s daughters with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle; while 18-year-old Natalie and 16-year-old Robert are the children of Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden and wife Hallie. Hunter and his wife Melissa Cohen have a 3-year-old son Beau Jr.

With inputs from agencies