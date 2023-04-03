In UK, Over 3000 students kicked out of schools for sexual misconduct in just a year

London: The United Kingdom is witnessing a sharp increase in the number of students being expelled from school for harassing and sexually assaulting their peers.

The most recent school year for which statistics were made public is 2020–2021, and 3,031 students were suspended for sexual misconduct.

NGOs have warned that the statistics are only “the tip of the iceberg,”, adding that it is the highest amount in five years.

Statistics from 2018–19 revealed 1,866 cases before the pandemic shut down schools.

Statistics also indicate a sharp increase in the number of primary school students who are expelled for sexual misconduct, from 144 in 2018/19 to 243 in 2019/2020.

Five of the kids in this group were in reception courses.

The Campaign for Real Education’s Christopher McGovern stated: “We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg”.

“This is a taboo in many schools. Pupils are often too traumatised or scared to report it.

“School leaders are often inclined to cover up or ignore the growing crisis,” he added.

The #EveryonesInvited campaign, which addresses rape culture, is partially to blame for the rise, according to Laura Bates of the website Everyday Sexism, but she added: “It is essential not to be complacent.

Too many witnesses continue to be disregarded, doubted, or held accountable.

“We expect schools to take immediate action against sexual misconduct, harassment, or violence,” a Department of Education spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also announced $10 million investment on behalf of the government into behaviour hubs programme to support teachers in addressing serious behaviour issues.

