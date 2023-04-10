In recent prisoner exchange, more than 200 Russian, Ukrainian soldiers return home

Kyiv, Ukraine: In a prisoner exchange, more than 200 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have returned home, the warring nations said on Monday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 106 Russian servicemen were freed from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a deal.

The chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, said that 100 Ukrainian inmates had been released by Russia.

No mention of middlemen was made in either announcement regarding the arrangement.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, Kyiv and Moscow have sometimes exchanged prisoners.

“We are returning 100 of our people,” Yermak said on Telegram.

“They are military people, sailors, border guards, national guardsmen.”

Yermak said the exchange included troops who held out in Mariupol — the devastated port city captured by Russia last spring — and that some were “seriously injured.”

He called the exchange “difficult” and thanked officials for “doing what may often seem impossible.”

Yermak posted a video of women in uniform being greeted with flowers.

Moscow said it had returned 106 of its servicemen in exchange.

“As a result of negotiations, 106 Russian soldiers were returned from territories under Kyiv control,” the Russian defence ministry said.

It said they will be taken by plane to Moscow “for treatment and rehabilitation.”

“All those that were freed will be given the necessary medical and psychological help,” the ministry added.

The previous Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange was last month. Authorities announced on 7 March that 130 Ukrainians were swapped for 90 Russian servicemen.

