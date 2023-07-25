In Pakistan university, professors found pushing meth, recorded compromising videos of 5500 students, teachers

Police in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur were completely unaware of what they were stumbling upon when they followed a car that tried to run away from them at a police checkpoint.

There was a man who appeared to be ‘intoxicated’ and a girl sitting inside the car. Police stopped them after a short chase and discovered crystal meth and aphrodisiacs in the man’s possession, apart from alcohol and marijuana.

Further investigation revealed that the accused man worked chief security Officer at one of Pakistan’s prestigious Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), and the girl sitting with him was an undergrad student, who the accused had forcefully kept in his car in order to take her home for sexual abuse.

Ejaz Shah a military officer and Abu Bakr Finance director of 🇵🇰 were arrested for 12K pornographic 🎥 of female students at Islamia University in Bahawalpur. Over 5500 girls were raped by politicians, govt officers & university staff. Women are not safe in universities of 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/2iAPFCJO9p — Inaya Bhat (@inaya_bhat) July 25, 2023

Next, Police checked this man’s phones and found obscene photos and videos of over 5500 female students and teachers of the same university.

Police detains this person identified as Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah and starts interrogation only to find out he is one of the members of a ‘gang’ of professors who are running a drug and sex cartel in the university.

The professors including the security officer, some admin officials, one head of department and as many 11 male students were part of this gang that not only peddled hard drugs on campus but also blackmailed female students and teachers over their obscene photos and videos.

Police learned that the accused persons allegedly organised ‘dance’ parties inside the campus where they would intoxicate the students, especially girls in order to make their obscene videos which they later use to blackmail them for sexual abuse.

Some girls allegedly were subjected of abuse for ‘grace marks’ in the university exams, police said.

Pakistan’s National Daily The Dawn published a detailed report on the drug cartel on Monday.

According to the report, the cops had prior information about the cartel however they were unable to do anything due to some high ‘profile’ people ‘suppressing’ the matter.

The police were probing the matter since June, although it was not possible to take action against the accused due to lack of evidence.

After getting concrete information, the Chief Financial Officer of the University was arrested on June 28. A lot of drugs were recovered from him as well.

The finance officer was caught in a van. The Chief Security Officer of the University was also present with him. Drugs were also found near it.

Investigation revealed that these girls and female teachers were blackmailed and raped at different locations.

Notably, Pakistani citizens can hardly buy liquor in their country. However, a lot of liquor has been recovered from the hideouts of the accused persons.

The Special Crime Unit is probing the matter. When it interrogated the accused, they admitted that drugs were sold in the campus and after that girls and female teachers were called to certain places for dance and drug parties.

The scandal gathered huge backlash from people on social after leaked screenshots of objectionable videos surfaced online.

It has been claimed in some media reports that a similar case has happened in Lahore University as well, but the police and the caretaker government here have kept silence on this matter.

Professor Dr. Athar Mehmood, Vice Chancellor of Bahawalpur University, has written a letter to the police and the government asking them to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident.

General elections are to be held in Pakistan in October-November this year.

The government is apprehensive that this matter of drugs and sex racket may increase its problems, so efforts are being made to suppress the matter at every level.

At present, the university has also formed a high level committee and it is probing the matter. It is believed that on Monday the police can hold a press conference in this matter. In this, the accused can be presented before the media.