In North Korea, women are urged to have more children to become ‘flowers of loyalty’ to Kim Jong Un
The message of having more children was delivered in a series of ideological lectures conducted for housewives. The lecture also served as an official reminder that women should fulfil their roles as wives and mothers and should support their husbands and children in order to boost economy
Pyongyang: North Korean women have been urged to have more children and by doing so they will prove to be the “flowers of loyalty” to Kim Jong Un.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, women were told to bear more children who would eventually grow up to serve in Korean People’s Army. Such women will be praised for their act of “patriotism”, sources told Radio Free Asia.
The latest message was delivered in a series of ideological lectures conducted for housewives, a source said on condition of anonymity.
“Last week, a lecture was held on active support for the People’s Army, saying that having many children and sending them to the People’s Army is the greatest patriotism,” the source mentioned.
The lecture also served as an official reminder that women should fulfil their roles as wives, daughters-in-law and mothers and should support their husbands and children in order to boost the country’s economy.
Another source from the province of Ryanggang said that during the lecture, fertile women were hailed as the greatest examples of patriots.
The source said, “They introduced some patriots who sent seven or eight of their kids to the military as an example. The lecturer emphasized the need to have a patriotic spirit that puts the needs of the country ahead of the family as these women have.”
Patriotic women rewarded with trips to Pyongyang
Patriotic women who send most of their children to the military are rewarded with trips to the country’s capital Pyongyang.
The lecture mentioned that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un publicly promised that he would personally invite active supporters to be special representatives at important military events.
It recalled how welcomed patriots were at the 75th Army Foundation Day held in February. A source told Radio Free Asia, “Kim Jong Un met with them and took commemorative photos. He also had them visit various places in Pyongyang, and benevolently gave them the opportunity to rest at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort.”
North Korea offers extra food to big families
Last month, authorities started offering families with two or more children with extra food twice a year.
However, some people have complained that the amount of extra food – 20 kg of corn, two kilograms of fermented soybean paste and a bottle of cooking oil – is hardly enough to maintain big families.
A source said, “It’s hard for most women to make ends meet just for themselves these days. So who in her right mind would have three or more children, like a fool. If the authorities want women to have more kids, they need to solve the problem of food and livelihood.”
