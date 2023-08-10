In London, a phone is stolen every 6 minutes

Phone companies are being urged to take action against thefts, following police data revealing that a mobile phone was stolen every six minutes in London last year.

The Metropolitan Police disclosed that 90,864 phones, averaging almost 250 per day, were stolen in 2022.

Mobile UK, representing UK networks, indicated that measures were already in place to combat theft, while Apple and Samsung were approached for comments, reported BBC.

Mayor Sadiq Khan and Met chief Sir Mark Rowley penned an open letter, emphasising the need for software designers to “develop solutions to make this crime less rewarding.”

They urged mobile providers to collaborate with City Hall and police, as new figures indicated that mobile phone-related crime is driving the increase in robberies and thefts, with 38 pre cent of personal robberies last year involving phone theft.

Statistics also revealed that nearly 70 per cent of all thefts in London in the past year were linked to mobile phones.

Previously, car manufacturers worked with the police to significantly decrease thefts of car radios and sat navs by integrating them into vehicle dashboards.

Police data showed that young people were disproportionately involved in robberies, both as victims and perpetrators, particularly those aged 14-20.

Mobile UK welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the Met, the mayor’s office, device manufacturers, and the wider industry to further reduce this crime.

With inputs from agencies