In Japan, campaign to succeed Shinzo Abe as PM begins; 71-year-old Yosihide Suga seen as top contenderr
Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, had formally submitted his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party leadership last week
Tokyo: The official campaigning to lead Japan's ruling party began on Tuesday with the longtime right-hand man of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe now seen as a top candidate and his likely successor to lead the government.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yosihide Suga, 71, had formally submitted his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party leadership last week. The chief government spokesman faces two younger contenders, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, both 63.
The winner of the in-party vote on 14 September will eventually become Japan's next prime minister because of the ruling bloc's majority in the parliament. Abe is stepping down for health reasons.
Suga is a latecomer favoured among party heavyweights as the best candidate to continue Abe''s policies and have reported lined up to support him in hopes of getting favourable party and Cabinet posts in his administration. Newspaper opinion surveys have also shown Suga surpassing the former favourite Ishiba among the public.
Suga pledged to carry out the challenges left behind by Abe, including measures on the coronavirus, the economic fallout and pursuing Japan-US security alliance.
Ishiba, who has long been seen as Abe's rival, is vying for the party leadership for the fourth time, calling for a change to the Abenomics economic measures to focus more support for small businesses and low-income earners as well as rural areas.
Kishida, who is currently serving the party policy chief, says he seeks to be a leader who listens to the people's voices more carefully than Abe and prioritise economic policies to address disparities.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Typhoon Haishen lashes South Korea after battering south Japan islands; over 20 injured, 1,600 evacuated
The Korea Meteorological Administration warned of 'very heavy rain and very strong winds’, adding the typhoon would likely reduce to a tropical storm within 24 hours
Violent typhoon Haishen barrels towards Japan; officials issue evacuation advisories, shut transport
The storm, with winds of up to 290 kilometres per hour, is expected to reach Kyushu late Sunday or early Monday
Japan to extend emergency loan support of Rs 3,500 crore towards India's fight against COVID-19
The loan will have an interest rate of 0.01 percent per annum with a redemption period of 15 years, including a four year grace period