In God's Hands: Ukrainian priest invokes the divine to end war with Russia

A Ukrainian priest found himself embroiled in a controversy after making a call for peace between Russians and Ukrainians during Sunday prayers.

Roman Kurach, a member of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, issued a public apology after his words prompted a reaction from Ukrainian journalists, sparking what local media terms a “significant controversy.”

During a Sunday worship session, the priest implored for divine intervention, requesting God to perform a miracle by uniting the great nations of Ukraine and Russia.

He beseeched the Almighty to cease the mutual destruction and violence between Russians and Ukrainians, and to aid in the establishment of a harmonious realm on Earth, leading to a shared destiny in the heavens.

Darya Sipigina, a local journalist, took issue with Kurach’s message. She was the first to circulate videos from the sermon, accompanied by a critical Facebook post in which she denounced Kurach’s statements as “astonishing.”

Sipigina questioned the feasibility of such a plea “a year and a half into the conflict,” while accusing the Uzhhorod Greek-Catholic Church of displaying insufficient “esteem for those safeguarding Ukrainian soil and sacrificing their lives for it.”

Sipigina acknowledged that she did not listen to the entire sermon but overheard the peace-related remarks through the cathedral’s loudspeakers while passing by.

She claimed to have confronted Kurach after the sermon, who reportedly expressed his commitment to blessing Russians even in the event of his brother’s death on the frontlines.

Sipigina also expressed her dismay that “numerous individuals listened silently to the sermon,” without any apparent reaction to the words spoken.

However, a considerable number of respondents to her Facebook post sided with the priest, asserting that advocating for peace was not amiss. Some accused Sipigina of attempting to sensationalize the issue.

Despite the controversy, the Ukrainian media extensively covered the priest’s sermon, deeming the situation a “scandal.”

Kurach subsequently clarified his wording and expressed remorse during an interview with a local media outlet.

He cautioned against making such statements during times of war, acknowledging his error. He characterized his call for peace as an “impromptu” expression.

Kurach elaborated that his call for peace was inspired by the European example.

“During my time studying in Europe, I observed nations such as England, France, and Germany, who had waged wars for centuries, yet were eventually blessed with unity, love, and forgiveness,” he explained.

He posited that divine intervention could similarly bring together any two peoples.