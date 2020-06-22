You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

In Germany's Stuttgart, 24 arrested after drug check sparks attacks on police, widespread vandalism of stores

World The Associated Press Jun 22, 2020 11:08:57 IST

Frankfurt: Police in the German city of Stuttgart said Sunday that 24 people were arrested and 19 police officers injured after a check for drugs sparked attacks on officers and police vehicles followed by widespread vandalism of storefronts in the city center. Police said several hundred people were involved.

The disturbance started after officers stopped a 17-year-old on suspicion of drug possession as several hundred people partied outside around 11:30 pm Saturday, police said. Bystanders started throwing stones and bottles, and smaller groups ran through surrounding streets breaking shop windows, according to police.

Police said 40 businesses were vandalised and nine of them had been looted, while 12 police vehicles were damaged before officers brought the situation under control around 4 am.

Only one of the injured officers was seriously hurt enough to be considered unable to work, police said.

Police officials said at a news conference that the violence had no apparent political motivation. They said the teen suspect initially stopped was a white German citizen. Of the two dozen people arrested, half held German passports and half were citizens of other countries.

Stuttgart mayor Fritz Kuhn, a member of the environmentalist Greens party, called the attacks on police “unacceptable." He said that more people were on the street on Saturday night because many clubs and discos remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and that the party scene in a central park had drawn people from the surrounding area.

“One cause was likely alcohol, another the addiction to social media film clips," Kuhn said.

Cellphone video purporting to be of the events circulated widely on social media. Police asked witnesses to upload videos that could provide evidence to assist their investigation.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 11:08:57 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hygiene for mask during COVID-19: Reusing face masks without disinfection isn't advisable; guide on how to wash and store them

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres