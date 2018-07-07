In crisis talks, Britain's May feels more Brexit pressure from EU

By Elizabeth Piper and Gabriela Baczynska

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union told Britain on Friday there were still too many unanswered questions over Brexit, increasing the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to unite her government over plans to leave the bloc.

As the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that time was running out, May convened talks on Friday at her Chequers country residence to agree a plan for Britain's future outside the EU.

After months of reticence, May has been forced to thrash out an agreement with her divided cabinet of ministers for pushing on with the all-but-stalled Brexit negotiations and to ease concerns about a no-deal Brexit.

The first details of her plan for close customs ties with the EU - a "facilitated customs arrangement" - won mixed reviews, with Brexit campaigners saying she was offering the country a Brexit in name only.

In Brussels, Barnier said much work remained to be done. "In the Brexit negotiations, there are still too many questions and too few answers," he said.

Barnier said he would comment on May's proposal only after it was fully unveiled, but suggested it may fall short.

May hopes the meeting of ministers 60 km (40 miles) northwest of London will clinch an agreement that goes some way to offering Brussels the detailed plan for future ties it wants. This will not be easy.

After seeing the more than 100-page document outlining May's vision, foreign minister Boris Johnson held a meeting of pro-Brexit ministers to plan a counter-attack.

On the eve of the Chequers talks, where ministers had to give up their mobile phones to avoid media leaks, May appealed to her colleagues to put Brexit rows behind them.

"The cabinet meets at Chequers ... to agree the shape of our future relationship with the European Union. In doing so, we have a great opportunity – and a duty," May said.

BREXIT VISION

May has been reluctant to spell out her vision for fear of angering one faction or another - her cabinet is split between those who want the closest possible ties with the EU and others who are pressing for a clean break.

The inaction has frustrated businesses and helped to weaken the pound, which is down almost 10 percent since mid-April.

The chief executive of European planemaker Airbus, Tom Enders, accused the government of having "no clue or at least consensus on how to execute Brexit without severe harm", and defended an earlier warning over the risk to jobs.

But with nine months before Britain leaves and just over three before the EU says it wants a deal, she has been forced to act. On Thursday, May made her opening gambit to overcome the divisions in not only her government, but also her Conservative Party, parliament and across Britain, by suggesting a new customs plan to keep trade flowing as freely as possible.

Britain would closely mirror EU rules, using technology to determine where goods end up and which tariffs to apply. London would have the freedom to set its own import tariffs, and strike trade deals with other countries, her spokeswoman said.

Brexit campaigners, including several cabinet ministers, fear the plan will keep Britain in the EU's customs sphere.

May's office has so far made public only a few details of the plan and its wording may be changed at the Chequers meeting, which is expected to run late into the evening.

Even if she finds agreement at home, May must still win the support of the EU, which poured cold water on her previous suggestions for customs arrangements and pressed her to come up with "workable" proposals.

As the talks were under way she received a boost from U.S. ambassador Woody Johnson when he said securing a quick trade deal was a priority for President Donald Trump, who visits next week.

"He would love to do a bilateral trade deal and he is really ready to step up on that the minute we get the go-ahead to do it," Johnson told reporters. "He will get it done fast because I know it is a major priority for him."

(Additional reporting by William James, Sarah Young and Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Gareth Jones and David Stamp)

