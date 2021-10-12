In Canada, six-hundred-pound giant black bear breaks window and enters house; see pictures here

The bear loitered around the entire house, wandering from one bedroom to another.

It is quite common to find bears roaming outside. However, it is less common to find one loitering around in your home. The Reddy family at Fort McMurray, Canada was surprised when they saw a giant black bear inside their house.

The family, living in Alberta, had an unexpectedly close encounter with the bear while they were preparing to go to their beds. The family members heard weird noises coming from the adjoining room.

Talking to CBC’s Edmonton Radio Active, a family member said that the youngest child in the house heard a sound and came to ask the rest of the family members about it. The youngest member also wondered why the whole house was scratched. While the entire house was trying to understand what has happened, the eldest son informed that there was something in the hall.

The family was shocked when they saw that a six-hundred-pound giant black bear was standing in the house, scratching the walls of the entire house. A family member said that they panicked on witnessing the giant. It had broken several articles in their room and was also snoring loudly. The bear had tossed aside a window’s screen covering and had crawled into a bedroom. The bear loitered around the entire house, wandering from one bedroom to another. The family tried to keep themselves guarded by arming themselves with bear spray and by asking the neighbors to join in for help.

The Reddy’s managed to direct the bear to the room from where it came by piling furniture in the hallway and opening the doors of the particular room. Sean Reddy, who was in his home along with four children during the entire incident, said that he did not feel threatened by the bear as it was quite fat, lazy and tired, and perhaps in a comatose state. Reddy also shared the incident on social media along with pictures of the bear inside their house.

The bear did not leave the vicinity immediately but visited other properties such as the open garage of Reddy’s mother which was just down the road.

As Fort McMurray is said to be a hotspot for bears, Alberta Fish and Wildlife set a trap for the bear on Reddy’s property as a precaution, lest the bear returned. Alberta Fish and Wildlife said that a bear entering the house was not a common sight, but if a bear got habituated, it could be a public safety risk and hence measures should be taken to keep bears away from residential areas.