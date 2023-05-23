In April, North Korea exported record amount of fake hair to China

The General Administration of Customs in China disclosed that imports of wigs, fake beards, and eyelashes from North Korea amounted to 121 metric tons, valued at $22.6 million in April. These imports constituted more than 71 per cent of China’s overall exports from its primary trading partner, reported NK Pro.

According to recently published trade data, North Korea experienced a remarkable surge in wig exports in April, surpassing previous quarterly records within a single month.

Experts have suggested that North Korea has previously utilised prison labor to transform imported human hair into wigs, fake beards, and eyelashes.

Chinese outbound shipments to North Korea surged 69 per cent year-on-year to $166 million in April, according to the data released by China’s General Administration of Customs.

The top export items in terms of value were processed hair and wool used in wigs, worth about $11.6 million, and diammonium hydrogen phosphate, a widely used fertiliser, worth $8.84 million, reported Reuters.

North Korea has been known for its unique and often controversial economic activities.

Pyongyang’s economy heavily relies on exports, primarily of natural resources such as coal, minerals, and textiles.

Historically, their exports have been dominated by industries like mining, manufacturing, and agricultural products. Nevertheless, the accuracy and authenticity of some of North Korea’s exported goods have been a subject of scrutiny in the international community.

China is one of North Korea’s closest allies and largest trading partners. Their economic ties have encompassed a wide range of sectors, including energy, minerals, and agricultural products.

