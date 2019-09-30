Imran Khan to visit earthquake-hit areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Mirpur district today

Islamabad: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday.

He will stay in PoK for two-day and will also inspect the nearby areas on Tuesday. Khan would be briefed about the damage and rescue relief and rehabilitation operations reported Dawn.

Last week, two earthquakes struck PoK and adjoining areas. Chaudhry Mohammad Tayyab, the divisional commissioner of Mirpur, said that 40 people were killed while 680 others suffered injuries in Mirpur and Jhelum district of Pakistan's Punjab.

Tayyab has said that according to preliminary reports 454 concrete houses and 1200 Katcha houses had been destroyed. Meanwhile, 6,660 concrete and 500 Katcha houses were partially damaged.

Nearly 140 school building and 200 vehicles were also marred by the natural disaster.

Khan was in New York to attend 74th session of United Nations General Assembly during the disaster. The Prime Minister had on Friday announced Pakistani Rupees 5 lakh compensation to people killed in the quake.

However, no compensation to injured has been issued yet.

Meanwhile, the government has deployed 22 teams, comprising 107 officials, to survey the area for property losses. They are expected to file a report in the coming 10 days. (ANI)